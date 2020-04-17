Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,919,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.