Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. 330,354 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7873 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

