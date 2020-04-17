Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.