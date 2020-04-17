Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

