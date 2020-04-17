Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 4,648,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.