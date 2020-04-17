Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.30. 4,128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,489. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

