Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

