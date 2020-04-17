Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.66.

SQ stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,695,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

