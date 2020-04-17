Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. 11,875,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.69.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

