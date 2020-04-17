Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

