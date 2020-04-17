Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,025 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

UNP stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $149.89. 5,065,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

