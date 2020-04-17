Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $19.78 on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,380. The company has a market cap of $867.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

