Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

