Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Insider Adam J. Shapiro Buys 5,000 Shares

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) insider Adam J. Shapiro bought 5,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Shares of EDI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

