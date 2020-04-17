Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 89,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.87 on Friday, hitting $290.56. 5,856,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

