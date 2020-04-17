Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.