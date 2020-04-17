Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. 1,144,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

