Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. 906,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,543. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.