Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

