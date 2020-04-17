Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,884. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

