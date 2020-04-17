Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 7,908 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 962,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,062. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

