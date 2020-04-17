SunTrust Banks Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $80.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

