Surevest LLC Acquires 17,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

