Surevest LLC Buys 3,106 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

