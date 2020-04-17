Surevest LLC Buys 5,139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

