Surevest LLC Buys 5,423 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 81.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

NYSE APD traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. 1,744,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

