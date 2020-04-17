Surevest LLC Buys 708 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. 3,689,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

