Surevest LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.57 on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

