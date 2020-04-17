Surevest LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Surevest LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE NOC traded up $10.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. 1,236,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

