Surevest LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Surevest LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,234 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,880 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

