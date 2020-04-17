Surevest LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

