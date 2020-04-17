Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading Down 13.5%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) shares were down 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 1,413,149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,592,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of analysts have commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.