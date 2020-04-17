Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,205. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $339.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

