Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 14%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 2,742,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,482,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,965,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.