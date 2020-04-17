Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million.

THTX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.13. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

