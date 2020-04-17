Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

NYSE:TRV traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,696. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.