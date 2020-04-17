Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 10.4%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.82, 572,752 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 562,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

