Truefg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 15.6% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.22. 2,193,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

