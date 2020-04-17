Truefg LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

