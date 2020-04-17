Truefg LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.