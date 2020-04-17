Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,894 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 14,725,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.