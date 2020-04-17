Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,696,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

