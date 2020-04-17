Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 13.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 2,233,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,072,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.57.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220,399 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 3,144,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 574,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 257,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.