Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 88,355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,284,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

