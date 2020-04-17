Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

