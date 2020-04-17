Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

