UBS Group Trims AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price to $96.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

