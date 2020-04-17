Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of UPLC stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ultra Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

