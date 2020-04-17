Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter.
Shares of UPLC stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ultra Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Ultra Petroleum
