Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

