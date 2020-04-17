Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

